x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

TPD: Man shot by unknown suspect while walking home early Monday in west Toledo

24-year-old Laquentai Mappe told police he was shot in the hand by an unknown suspect from an unknown vehicle on Dorr Street.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in west Toledo that happened in the early morning hours Monday.

24-year-old Laquentai Mappe told police he was shot by an unknown suspect from an unknown vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, according to a report by TPD. Mappe was walking home when he was shot on Dorr Street near N. Holland-Sylvania Road.

Mappe was treated at home by Toledo Fire & Rescue Department for an injury to his hand.

The incident remains under investigation. 

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Related Articles

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Juvenile shot in alley, east Toledo house struck multiple times by gunfire Sunday night

Before You Leave, Check This Out