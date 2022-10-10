TPD: Man shot by unknown suspect while walking home early Monday in west Toledo

24-year-old Laquentai Mappe told police he was shot in the hand by an unknown suspect from an unknown vehicle on Dorr Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in west Toledo that happened in the early morning hours Monday.

24-year-old Laquentai Mappe told police he was shot by an unknown suspect from an unknown vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, according to a report by TPD. Mappe was walking home when he was shot on Dorr Street near N. Holland-Sylvania Road.

Mappe was treated at home by Toledo Fire & Rescue Department for an injury to his hand.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.