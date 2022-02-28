Man shot by Toledo police in critical condition, investigation continues

Police said the man refused to drop a knife and demanded police shoot him.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after officers shot a man early Monday in the parking lot of a South Toledo apartment complex.

While they have released no details on the man in question, including his name, the department released a statement Monday that said the incident began when police received calls about loud noises going off a little after midnight on the 4600 block of Heatherdowns, at the Heathergate Club Apartments.

Officers found a man lighting off fireworks from the bed of his truck in the parking lot, the statement said. The officers told the man to take his hands out of his pockets and step away, but instead of complying, they said he grabbed more fireworks and a lighter.

When an officer reached to remove the fireworks from the man's hand, they said he grabbed a knife from the bed of his truck and demanded that the officer shoot him, pointing to his chest and head. Officers said he then started moving towards them.

Officers tried twice to stop the man by using a Taser, police said, but he kept approaching.

"As the suspect continued attempting to pull the Taser probes out, he began advancing, with knife in hand, towards the back-up officer. The initial responding officer then discharged his department issued handgun striking the suspect two times. The suspect then fell to the ground," the statement read.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition Monday. The officer who pulled the trigger is now on paid administrative leave.



This violence has left the residents at the Heathersgate Club Apartments in a state of shock. Many said Monday they were disturbed by the violence and didn't want to speak. Those who did talk described the area normally quiet and safe neighborhood. Now, though, that peace has been shattered.

Patricia James is a mother of three who moved to the area to escape the violence of other parts of Toledo after her own brother was killed in 2009. While she did not witness the shooting early Monday she said she was left shaken when she heard the news.

While James said she previously has had no problems with neighbors, now she will make extra sure her door is locked at night, and will take even more precautions with her girls.

"That scared me, and I'm a female at home with these girls, you know," James said. "And I'm gonna walk my girls to school now, because I didn't used to walk them, they used to walk through a little gate they can go through right there, but now I'm gonna walk them to school."

The case remains under investigation. Additional information, including the officer's body camera footage, will be released following a news conference to be held by TPD in the coming days.



