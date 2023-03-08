Man shot at by suspect in ‘isolated incident’ in Monroe Township

Julia Huttenga, 18, was arraigned for three felony charges including assault with intent to murder. Huttenga allegedly shot at a man over a "family disturbance."

MONROE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Monroe resident has been arraigned on felony charges stemming from a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report that a man had been shot at in front of his home around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Birchwood Trail, according to a press release. At the scene, deputies learned the suspect had fled and then later called 911 from a nearby business.

Evidence gathered during the investigation at both scenes led detectives to determine the incident is isolated and the result of an unspecified "family disturbance," the sheriff's office claims.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Julia Huttenga, 18, from Monroe, was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail. Huttenga was arraigned Wednesday on felony charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed firearm and bond was set at $1 million.

The shooting is still under investigation by the MCSO. Anyone with information is asked to contact the bureau's detectives at 734-240-7530.

