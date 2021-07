Police say a man in his mid-20s was shot on the corner of Pontiac and Mayo Streets Wednesday. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after he was shot in north Toledo Wednesday night.

This happened at the corner of Pontiac and Mayo Streets at around 8 p.m.

Police say the victim, described as a man in his mid-20s, was shot at least once. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Both officers and neighbors say they believe the shooting stemmed from a neighborhood dispute.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone is in custody.

The incident is still under investigation.