TPD: Warrant issued after man shoots, kills woman's dog in south Toledo early Thursday

Police issued warrants for both aggravated robbery and cruelty to animals after the incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 33-year-old man shot and killed a woman's dog after an argument in south Toledo early Thursday, according to a report from Toledo police.

Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Gibraltar Heights in south Toledo shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday regarding reports of shots fired. Police spoke with a 24-year-old woman who said she and 33-year old Kylee Jones got into an argument in the parking lot outside of her apartment.

According to the report, the woman said Jones was in possession of a fire arm and threatened to shoot her dog. Jones took her keys and phone and opened her car where her dog was in the back seat.

Jones fired several rounds into the vehicle. The dog was struck by gunfire and killed. Jones fled the scene before police arrived.

In addition to police response, the dog warden was also called. Two warrants were issued for Jones' arrest: aggravated robbery for stealing the woman's keys and phone, and cruelty to animals.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

