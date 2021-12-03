Toledo man sentenced to 23 years behind bars in 2019 shooting death near art museum

Jaquan Sturdevant was found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of then 26-year-old Zachary Duprey.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man found guilty of a 2019 murder was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Jaquan Sturdevant was convicted in the shooting death of then 26-year-old Zachary Duprey.

According to police, Sturdevant met Duprey in the parking lot of the Toledo Museum of Art on Jan. 24, 2019, with the intention of buying a gaming system from him.

A police report states the two men began two argue, which eventually led to the fatal shooting.

Sturdevant withdrew his original plea of not guilty and entered an Alford plea earlier this week.