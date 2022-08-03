Man gets 11-15 years in prison for Polaris Fashion Place shooting

Arshad Jamir Lawson, 20, was sentenced Monday for the incident that happened on March 15 inside the mall.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to firing shots at Polaris Fashion Place last year.

Arshad Jamir Lawson, 20, was sentenced Monday to 11-15 years in prison for the incident that happened on March 15 inside the mall.

Columbus police and deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s office were called to the mall shortly after 3 p.m. that day.

According to police, a person’s arm was grazed by a bullet when Lawson fired a gun several times inside the mall. Police added the bullet did not penetrate the person’s skin.

The shooting was the result of a confrontation between two groups of younger people, police said. The following day, police announced Lawson was arrested and charged.

In January, Lawson pleaded guilty to felonious assault and weapons under disability in exchange to have charges of inducing panic and attempt to commit an offense dropped.