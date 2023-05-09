Man found guilty of murdering JoJo Striker in 2017

In the days following Striker's murder, her mother called the homicide a hate crime because Striker was a transgender woman.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was found guilty of murder and felonious assault and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison by a Lucas County jury on Monday for the 2017 murder of JoJo Striker.

Antonio Scott shot and killed Striker on Feb. 8, 2017, in north Toledo. A police report at the time said Striker was suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a vacant Austin Street garage and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days following Striker's murder, her mother called the homicide a hate crime. Striker was a transgender woman.

Scott, now 22 years old, was a juvenile in 2017 and his attorney argued after his arrest in 2022 that he should be tried as a juvenile. The request was denied.

According to police, Scott was tracked down through DNA evidence.

