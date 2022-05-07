Man allegedly robbed, thrown into Maumee River in downtown Toledo

Three teens on bicycles jumped the man and stole his bike before pushing him into the river, police said. A witness called 911 and boaters came to the man's aid.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is safe after being pulled from the Maumee River Monday night.

A witness told WTOL 11 that she was sitting behind Imagination Station in downtown Toledo when she saw three teens on bikes jump the man, steal his bike and shove him in the water.

She lost sight of the man and called 911.

The man was clinging to the side of the docks when people nearby on a pontoon boat pulled him to safety.

"I didn't know what they were capable of doing to this man, and they just threw him in the river," the woman, who requested to remain anonymous, said. "It's just ridiculous - there's too much going on around here - it's not safe."

First responders checked on the man at the scene and he was able to walk away a short time later, Toledo Police Sgt. Ryan Freels told WTOL 11 on the scene.

He said police will be looking at surveillance video in the area behind the Imagination Station and ProMedica building to help identify the alleged attackers.

If you have any information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

