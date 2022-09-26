Man robbed at gunpoint outside east Toledo apartment complex Saturday, police say

Police said in a report the suspect approached the victim's vehicle and demanded money around 1:30 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to an east Toledo apartment complex after receiving several ShotSpotter alerts early Saturday.

Toledo police arrived at an apartment complex located at 578 Leach Avenue. According to a report, police located a 46-year-old man who stated he was in his parked vehicle when a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded money.

The victim said the suspect rifled through his vehicle before fleeing into the apartment complex on foot. He also said he heard shots fired, which he believed were from the suspect shooting in his direction.

Police recovered several shell casings from the scene. An unoccupied vehicle was shot by one round. No one was injured. The case remains under investigation.

