Man assaulted, robbed of $500 Tuesday afternoon in west Toledo

The victim knew two of the three men, according to a police report.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was assaulted and robbed of $500 by three men at a west Toledo bus stop on North Byrne Road Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

Kenneth Jones, 21, knew two of the three men who stole the cash from his pocket and fled, the report says.

According to the report, the suspects drove away in a silver Ford Explorer with no license plate.

Jones' injuries did not require medical attention and the Toledo Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.