TOLEDO, Ohio — A man who recently got out of jail will be back in court on Friday, accused of an east Toledo shooting.

Cameo Pettaway is accused of felonious assault for shooting someone on Front Street on Jan. 8.

Pettaway just served six years in prison for beating up his girlfriend in 2012, two months after being acquitted in the double murders of a young couple in Springfield Township.

