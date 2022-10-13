Man sentenced to prison in April drunk driving crash that killed two

Nicholas Luderman was sentenced to 25 years minimum in prison Thursday. Investigators said he caused a chain reaction crash on April 3 on I-75 near Cygnet.

Example video title will go here for this video

CYGNET, Ohio — A Henry County man charged with killing two people in an April 3 multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near Cygnet pleaded guilty in August to aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault and was sentenced to 25 to 29 years in prison Thursday.

Nicholas Luderman, 25, pleaded guilty to charges alleging he was driving drunk and driving recklessly, according to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson.

The crash killed 19-year-old Andrew Jones of Findlay and 23-year-old Kassidi Krzykwa of Kalamazoo, Michigan. According to court documents, Luderman was driving southbound on I-75, when he struck one vehicle, which then crossed the median and struck another vehicle.

According to court documents, Luderman left the scene of the accident and struck a parked car in Cygnet and was eventually arrested by North Baltimore Police.

Multiple other vehicles were also involved in the crash and several individuals aside from Luderman, Jones and Krzykwa were sent to nearby hospitals.

Luderman was originally charged with 12 counts, ranging from aggravated vehicular assault to tampering with evidence. He was indicted on the charges he pleaded guilty to at a later date. According to court documents, one count of Failure to Stop After an Injury Accident was dismissed.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.