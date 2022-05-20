Adrian man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in fatal stabbing at Meijer

Alarik Guajardo is scheduled to be sentenced on July 8 at 8:15 a.m.

ADRIAN, Mich. — A man accused in the fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday.

Alarik Guajardo, of Adrian, appeared in a Lenawee County Circuit Court, where he was found to be mentally ill.

Police were called to a Meijer in Adrian in September of 2020, where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adrian police said a woman with a concealed-carry firearm license held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived.

Police at the time said they did not believe Guajardo knew the victim, and the motive for the crime was unclear.

He initially faced the following charges:

Open Murder

Weapons - Carrying Concealed

Weapons - Dangerous Weapons - Carrying with Unlawful Intent