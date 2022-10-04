Man overdoses while driving, drives into front porch of east Toledo home

A TPD unit observed David Dearing, 51, driving recklessly and smoking what appeared to be a "crack cocaine" pipe, according to court documents.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man overdosed while he was driving his vehicle in east Toledo Monday afternoon and struck the front porch of a home as a result.

On Oct. 3, Toledo Police received numerous calls about a man driving recklessly and possibly overdosing in his vehicle.

A TPD unit observed David Dearing, 51, driving a white Fiat 500 and smoking what appeared to be a "crack cocaine" pipe, according to court documents.

Dearing began to drive off and police lost sight of him. He eventually struck the front porch of a home on East Broadway St.

Dearing was arrested and transported to St. Charles Hospital for treatment and his vehicle was removed from the home and towed away.

City of Toledo Building Inspectors responded to the scene to check the structure of the home and assure that it was sound. The inspectors did verify that the home was structurally sound.

An attempt was made to notify the home owner but at this time, the home owner could not be reached.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 news app for the latest.