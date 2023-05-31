Police searching for man who jumped out of moving vehicle after fleeing traffic stop

Authorities said they identified 'numerous' packages of suspected narcotics in the abandoned vehicle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a man accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop that led to a short pursuit Tuesday night.

According to a Toledo police report, crews initiated a traffic stop at Nebraska and Pulaski in central Toledo at approximately 11:12 p.m. The suspect fled the stop and police initiated a pursuit.

During the chase, the suspect jumped out of the moving vehicle, which then struck a fire hydrant in the 1700 block of Hamilton Street.

The suspect continued to flee, evading crews.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 38-year-old Herbert Flowers based on identification left in the vehicle. Additionally, authorities located several packages of suspected narcotics in the vehicle, police claimed.

Per a report, police said they will issue several felony warrants for Flowers.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect's location, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

