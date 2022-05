The man was stabbed at Winchester Place Apartments off Alexis Road.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is stabbed at a west Toledo Apartment complex around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This occurred at Winchester Place Apartments off of Alexis Road.

Toledo Police confirmed that a man was stabbed and the suspect involved is in custody.

Police are still investigating what led to the stabbing; they believe it might have started with a domestic dispute between the victim and the suspect.