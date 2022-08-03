Man indicted for unlawful sexual conduct with minor; threatened to kill her with gun

Carlton Dumas was originally arrested and charged in July with rape. He threatened to kill the victim and pointed a gun at her over a period of several days.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was indicted for three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor by a Lucas County Grand Jury on Tuesday.

According to Toledo Municipal Court documents, Carlton Dumas was arrested and charged on July 26 with rape.

Court documents also said Dumas threatened to kill the victim and pointed a gun at her over a period of several days.