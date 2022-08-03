x
Crime

Man indicted for unlawful sexual conduct with minor; threatened to kill her with gun

Carlton Dumas was originally arrested and charged in July with rape. He threatened to kill the victim and pointed a gun at her over a period of several days.
Credit: Lucas County Jail

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was indicted for three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor by a Lucas County Grand Jury on Tuesday.

According to Toledo Municipal Court documents, Carlton Dumas was arrested and charged on July 26 with rape.

Court documents also said Dumas threatened to kill the victim and pointed a gun at her over a period of several days.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

