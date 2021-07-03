Man indicted on charges stemming from death of bicyclist in Springfield Twp.

According to OSHP, Brian Urbanski crossed the center line and eastbound lane and struck 51-year-old Robert Rausch riding his bicycle on the shoulder in March.

Editor's note: The above report aired March 7, 2021.

A man was indicted Tuesday on charges stemming from the death of a bicyclist in Springfield Twp. last March.

Brian Urbanski of Sylvania faces two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Urbanski was driving west on Bancroft Street when he crossed the center line and eastbound lane and ran into 51-year-old Robert Rausch of Toledo, throwing him from his bicycle on March 6, 2021.

Rausch was declared dead at the scene.

Urbanski was uninjured.

At the time, OSHP cited impairment as a factor in the crash.