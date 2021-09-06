Man indicted on felony vandalism charges over damage to 27 Lucas County Sheriff's Office vehicles

Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 419-213-4921.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on June 9, 2021.

A man was indicted Thursday on charges stemming from the vandalism of nearly 30 Lucas County Sheriff cruisers back in May.

William Zach Pepple - whose residence has been listed as both Archbold and Toledo - faces one count of vandalism of a government entity and one count of disrupting public service. Both are fourth-degree felonies.

On May 14, 27 patrol vehicles and two trailers were damaged near the Gene Kranz Toledo Express Airport.