Man indicted on felony vandalism charges over damage to 27 Lucas County Sheriff's Office vehicles

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on June 9, 2021.
A man was indicted Thursday on charges stemming from the vandalism of nearly 30 Lucas County Sheriff cruisers back in May.
William Zach Pepple - whose residence has been listed as both Archbold and Toledo - faces one count of vandalism of a government entity and one count of disrupting public service. Both are fourth-degree felonies.
On May 14, 27 patrol vehicles and two trailers were damaged near the Gene Kranz Toledo Express Airport.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 419-213-4921.