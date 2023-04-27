Man indicted on murder charges in death of Toledo 17-year-old

Edward Griffin, 19, was indicted on two murder charges and a felonious assault charge by a Lucas County grand jury Thursday in the shooting death of Mark Wortham.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was indicted on murder charges by a Lucas County grand jury Thursday in the shooting death of 17-year-old Mark Wortham.

Edward Griffin, 19, was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. He is being held in the Lucas County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Griffin is accused of shooting and killing Wortham on April 21. Wortham was found with at least one bullet wound in front of a west Toledo home that afternoon. He later died at the hospital.

Wortham, a student at Rogers High School, is the seventh juvenile homicide victim of 2023 in Toledo. There have been 12 homicides so far in Toledo in 2023, including Wortham.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.