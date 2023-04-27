Man indicted on murder charges in homicide of 34-year-old shot while driving

Alton Reid, 30, was indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault among other charges in the April 16 shooting death of Levell Saunders.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man accused of shooting and killing a 34-year-old driving a car in west Toledo in mid-April was been indicted on murder charges by a Lucas County grand jury on Thursday.

Alton Reid, 30, was indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Reid's charges stem from the April 16 homicide of Levell Saunders, who died early that morning from multiple gunshot wounds. Toledo police said Saunders and a 32-year-old victim were both shot inside their vehicle and attempted to drive to the hospital, crashing along the way. Family members then drove both victims the rest of the way.

Reid is being held in the Lucas County Jail on a $2 million bond.

This is not the first time Reid has been accused of gun violence in the last year.

In June of 2022, Reid was accused of shooting a woman.

On April 18, two days after the shooting on Upton Ave., Reid plead guilty to felonious assault in the 2022 shooting, having previously being charged with aggravated assault in that case.

Saunders was the 10th homicide of 2023 in Toledo. There have been 12 homicides so far.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.