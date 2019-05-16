TOLEDO, Ohio — A grand jury has indicted a man suspected of the March strangulation death of 41-year-old Erika Crowley.

Pierre Cunningham, 68, has been indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Crowley's body was found in a garage bay in south Toledo in March.

Police say her body was frozen and found beneath a door on the floor of the garage by Toledo Land Bank workers who were cleaning up the property.

Steven Collins, 64, also is charged in the case with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

