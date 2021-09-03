x
Crime

Man indicted for February murder in north Toledo

Shaquan Brown is accused of shooting and killing a 40-year-old woman.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 26-year-old man was indicted Tuesday for the shooting death of a north Toledo woman last month.

Shaquan Brown was indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault by the Lucas County County Grand Jury. Authorities say he shot and killed 40-year-old Teresa Ratliff in the 3700 block of North Erie Street.

Detectives responded to the incident and opened an investigation. Brown was arrested at the scene and booked into the Lucas County Jail on a murder charge.

The suspect and the victim were acquaintances.

