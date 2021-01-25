Man indicted for setting fire to mattress in his apartment, telling officers 'I thought the devil was after me'

John Coburn confessed to TPD officers he intentionally started the fire in his west Toledo apartment using a lighter and hand sanitizer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man has been indicted Monday on five counts of aggravated arson after setting fire to a mattress in his apartment while occupants were inside other units in the building.

John Coburn, 60, confessed to Toledo police that he intentionally set fire to a mattress in his west Toledo apartment on Jan. 3, according to police documents.

Coburn used a lighter and hand sanitizer to start the fire and told officers, "I thought the devil was after me."