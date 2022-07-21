Man indicted for 2001 murder of 82-year-old Toledo woman

Dorothy Rejiester was found dead in her home after it was burglarized. The man indicted, Robert Flanigan, has been incarcerated since 2018 for other crimes.

A murder indictment was handed down Thursday in a 2001 north Toledo cold case involving an 82-year-old woman who was found dead in her home.

Robert Flanigan was indicted for aggravated murder and aggravated burglary in death of Dorothy Rejiester. Flanigan has been incarcerated at the North Central Correctional Institution in Marion, Ohio since 2018 on a robbery and kidnapping conviction.

Flanigan was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2012 for a string of robberies in south Toledo. He was sentenced to 60 days in 1998 for drug trafficking charges and assaulting a police officer.

On Nov. 19, 2001, Rejiester's home in the 300 block of Stanley Court was burglarized. Two days later, her son and daughter-in-law found her body in her bedroom.

The cause of death was asphyxia. Among the items missing from the home were a television and new credit card.

The credit card was found in Flanigan's possession and he was indicted for her murder. However charges were dropped in early 2002 due to potential issues with evidence.