Man in stolen vehicle leads troopers on high-speed chase, ending in injury crash

Zachary Burnett, 26, of Indiana is charged with fleeing, aggravated vehicular assault and receiving stolen property. Two other drivers were injured in the crash.

VAN BUREN, Ohio — A man driving a stolen vehicle has been arrested, charged with multiple felonies following a high-speed chase that ended in an injury crash on Monday.

Zachary Burnett, 26, of Lowell, Indiana led Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase just after 3 p.m. on Monday.

Troopers clocked Burnett driving in excess of 115 mph on I-75 near the exit to SR-582, according to a media release. When troopers ran vehicle's the license plate, it was determined Burnett was driving a stolen Kia Sedona.

Troopers began pursuing Burnett southbound on I-75. Burnett exited at SR-18, turning on to County Road 220. He failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Main Street and W. Market Street in Van Buren and was struck by an SUV driven by Steven Soluri, 55, of Fostoria.

Burnett continued south and struck a pick-up truck head on, driven by Jason Potteiger, 47, of Van Buren. Debris from the crash struck a pick-up truck driven by Gary Buchanan, 75, of North Baltimore.

Burnett, Potteiger and Soluri all sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. Upon his release, Burnett was charged with fleeing, aggravated vehicular assault and receiving stolen property. He was arrested and held at the Wood County Justice Center.