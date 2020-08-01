TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in east Toledo sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Worthington and Front outside of Paris on the Riverfront Bar and Grill.

Police say the victim was shot in the torso when he went outside of the bar to smoke a cigarette.

The man's brother tried driving him to the hospital when they were pulled over by police; the victim was then put into a life squad and taken to the hospital.

The victim's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The shooter is still on the run.