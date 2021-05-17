Man hospitalized after being shot in north Toledo

The shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Lake Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday. A man was taken to the hospital, according to Toledo police on the scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is in the hospital tonight after being shot in north Toledo, continuing the sharp uptick of gun violence in the past few days.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Lake Street Monday night. One man was injured and taken to the hospital, Toledo police tell our WTOL 11 crew on the scene.

The extent of the victim's injuries has not been disclosed and police have not said if anyone is in custody.

At least six shootings happened over the past weekend alone, according to TPD spokesperson Lt. Kellie Lenhardt. Two were killed.