Northwood gas station held up at gunpoint; would-be robber leaves without cash

Ridi's on Wales and Oregon roads was held up by an armed man early Friday but the gunman left the store without any cash.
The Ridi's gas station in Northwood was held up by an armed man early April 2. The man fled in a red vehicle without any cash from the store.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A Northwood gas station was held up at gunpoint just before 1 a.m. Friday, and the suspect left the store without any cash. 

This happened at “Ridi’s” on Wales and Oregon roads. Police tell us that an armed man came into the store holding a gun and tried to rob the employee. 

He ended up leaving the store without getting any cash from the register. He was spotted leaving in a red vehicle. 

Nobody was hurt and police are reviewing the surveillance footage from inside of the store.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. 

