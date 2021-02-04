Northwood gas station held up at gunpoint; would-be robber leaves without cash

Ridi's on Wales and Oregon roads was held up by an armed man early Friday but the gunman left the store without any cash.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A Northwood gas station was held up at gunpoint just before 1 a.m. Friday, and the suspect left the store without any cash.

This happened at “Ridi’s” on Wales and Oregon roads. Police tell us that an armed man came into the store holding a gun and tried to rob the employee.

He ended up leaving the store without getting any cash from the register. He was spotted leaving in a red vehicle.

Nobody was hurt and police are reviewing the surveillance footage from inside of the store.