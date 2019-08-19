TOLEDO, Ohio — A man hit two police cars and lost control twice during a chase with police after a robbery early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 700 block of Walnut where a woman said 30-year-old Kenneth Maldonado came to her apartment, pointed a gun at her and robbed her.

Shortly after talking to the victim, police say they saw a vehicle that matched the description of what Maldonado was driving.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle failed to stop, leading police on a chase.

Police say Maldonado was driving the vehicle with 31-year-old Quontate Burks as a passenger.

Police say the vehicle spun out of control at Galena and Summit once, hitting a police car, then lost control again shortly after on Suder and hit the same police car as well as another police car.

Maldonado then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but was apprehended and charged with robbery, failure to comply and felonious assault.

Burks also exited the vehicle and police located a gun where he walked around the vehicle before he was taken into custody. Burks was charged with CCW.

Police say one patrol car sustained damage to the driver's side door and was taken out of service, while the other had a broken engine belt and had to be towed off the scene.