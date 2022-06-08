Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon

The standoff was in the 600 block of Clark Street. One man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon.

The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department.

The standoff began before 4 p.m. and police fired about 10 shots toward around 5 p.m.

Clark Street was blocked off between Nevada Street and Jay Street.

The Toledo Police Department SWAT Team also responded to the scene.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.

