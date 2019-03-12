TOLEDO, Ohio — The Hancock County man accused of stealing a car with a young child inside, and leading police on a multi-county chase has entered a plea.

Joshua Gilliland entered an Alford plea in Lucas County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday to charges including assault and abduction.

Gilliland took the car from Findlay and wound up in Toledo, hitting a state patrol cruiser twice before getting out and running, and eventually being arrested.

He will be sentenced Dec. 23.

DASHCAM FOOTAGE

