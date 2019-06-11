TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was shot in central Toledo Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Seaway grocery store around 6 a.m.

Police say they responded to the location on a ShotSpotter alert and a 911 caller also alerted them to a gunshot victim.

Officers believe the man was shot near Bancroft and Cherry and found numerous shell casings scattered around the parking lot of the grocery store.

Police say the man drove himself to the hospital after being grazed by a bullet.

His injuries are not serious.

Police are talking to the victim and gathering evidence at the scene to try to piece together what happened.

No arrests have been made as of yet.