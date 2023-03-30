Man grazed by bullet in central Toledo Tuesday night, TPD says

The victim is currently in stable condition. The incident is being investigated.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting incident where a man was grazed by a bullet Tuesday night.

According to Toledo Police, they received a ShotSpotter alert for multiple rounds detected in the 2-000 block of Avondale Avenue in central Toledo. Minutes later, officers were notified by Toledo Hospital of a walk-in patient with a gunshot wound.

The victim is currently in stable condition. The incident is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 news app for the latest.