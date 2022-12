Toledo police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Underwood Avenue at about 7 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An adult man was found shot dead in west Toledo Monday evening, the Toledo Fire Department said.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.