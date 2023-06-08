Man found guilty of shooting, killing girlfriend

Robert Sherman was found guilty on all counts Thursday. He shot and killed 24-year-old Ashley Darrington in February 2022.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in February 2022 was found guilty Thursday on all counts.

Robert Sherman was on trail in Lucas County Common Pleas Court for shooting and killing his girlfriend Ashley Darrington while their two infant children were present in the home. Sherman was found guilty of aggravated murder, endangering children, domestic violence and other charges.

He will be sentenced June 16.

Toledo police officers were called to Hilltop Village Apartments in the 3500 block of Hilltop Boulevard in February 2022 on a safety check after family members said the 24-year-old Darrington failed to drop off her two children, ages 1 and 2, at daycare that morning. When officers arrived on scene, they found Darrington dead in her bedroom with at least one gunshot wound.

Her two children were inside the home unharmed.

Sherman was released from prison just weeks before the incident, where he was serving time for domestic violence against Darrington. An arrest warrant stated that Sherman physically assaulted Darrington while she was 19 weeks pregnant with their second child in April 2020.

An autopsy performed by the Lucas County Coroner's Office determined Darrington was shot five times, including once in the head.