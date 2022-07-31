Man fleeing traffic stop crashes into church early Sunday

A state trooper said the man was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Police confirmed the suspect does have active warrants.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, a car crashed into the First Alliance Church on the corner of Monroe Street and Collingwood Boulevard.

A state trooper confirmed the car was flagged to pulled over for a routine traffic stop due to a traffic violation but the driver fled the scene. After losing control of the vehicle, the driver hit a pole and a tree before hitting the church.

The trooper said the man was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Police confirmed the suspect does have active warrants.