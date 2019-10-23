TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot by a woman outside of a west Toledo bar early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Walle Rockets Bar on Upton and Sylvania Ave. around 2 a.m.

Witnesses say the shooting stemmed from a fight outside between two women.

We are told one of the women involved in the fight was the victim's sister. His sister was not the shooter.

When the victim tried to intervene, he was shot in the chest by one of the women.

The man walked across the street trying to get to a family member's home for help when he collapsed on the yard, according to witnesses.

When crews arrived the man was unresponsive, and CPR was being done on the man as he was being taken to the hospital.

Family members were at the scene while the man was being treated.

Police have the shooter in custody. They also arrested a female witness for being drunk and disorderly.

The Walle Rockets Bar was also the scene of a triple shooting a few weeks ago.

