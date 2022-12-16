Man dies, kills woman in Monroe Co. crash Thursday

The 46-year-old suspect was being pursued by a trooper when he failed to stop at a stop sign, resulting in a deadly crash with the driver of another vehicle.

MONROE, Mich. — A Michigan man struck another vehicle, killing himself and the other driver after failing to stop at a stop sign Thursday afternoon.

On Dec. 15, at approximately 2:57 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence in Bedford Twp. for a domestic violence incident.

It was reported that a female was yelling outside of the location while a male was driving a truck erratically in the driveway of the residence and through the front lawns of neighboring properties.

The trooper contacted the male driver who appeared to be highly intoxicated. The driver then fled the scene in his vehicle, prompting the trooper to pursue the male suspect. The suspect then failed to stop at a stop sign, resulting in a crash with the driver of another vehicle.

The male suspect who was driving was identified as 46-year-old David White JR., of Bellville, Michigan. The second driver was identified as a 52-year-old woman from Adrian, Michigan. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it is not confirmed whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. This incident currently remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.