Man dies after being shot at downtown Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say the 21-year-old man who was shot Saturday morning at a downtown Columbus nightclub has died.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the XO Nightclub, located at 40 East Long Street, around 1:40 a.m., according to police.
Officers were working a special duty assignment and responded to a call of shots fired and found Sylvester Watkins with a gunshot wound.
Watkins was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.
Police at the scene told 10TV that two people were detained, but no official arrests have been made.
This is the 86th homicide of 2022 in the city of Columbus.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).