Man found dead, woman injured Saturday morning in Wauseon; police seeking person of interest

Wauseon PD is seeking a person of interest, Jose Daniel Aguilera Cespedes, possibly driving a black Honda Accord with gold front rims and Ohio plate JAD7450.

WAUSEON, Ohio — A man is dead and a woman recovering from her injuries Saturday morning in Wauseon.

Officers responded to a call of an injured person on the front porch of a residence in the 400 block of E. Park Street around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Wauseon Police Department.

A man was found dead at the scene on the front porch along with an injured woman. The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Neither individual has been identified. A cause of death has not yet been released.

The incident is under investigation by Wauseon police and the Ohio BCI has been requested to assist.

The police department is seeking a person of interest, Jose Daniel Aguilera Cespedes, who is possibly driving a black Honda Accord with front gold rims and Ohio license plate JAD7450.

Anyone with information should call Wauseon police at 419-335-3821.

