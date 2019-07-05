TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is charged with the murder of a woman found in a garage bay in south Toledo in March.

Pierre Cunningham, 68, was charged with the murder of 41-year-old Erika Crawley, whose body was found at 1349 South Cove on March 19.

Her cause of death was ruled a strangulation.

Police say her body was frozen and found beneath a door on the floor of the garage by Toledo Land Bank workers who were cleaning up the property.

READ MORE: UPDATE: TPD identify woman after finding body in garage bay in south Toledo

Steven Collins, 64, was also charged in the case with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with south Toledo homicide