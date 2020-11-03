TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is facing murder charges following the death of his 5-month-old niece.

Toledo police arrived at a home on the 5000 block of of South Ave. just after 10 a.m. Monday morning to find the infant, Ava Pope, unresponsive. She was treated on the scene and transported to UTMC where she later died.

The Lucas County coroner found the cause of death to be "abusive head trauma." The manner of death has been ruled as homicide.

On Wednesday, Ava's uncle, Ronnie Nelson, 33, was arrested and charged with murder.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

