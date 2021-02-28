Man charged with murder after shooting, killing woman in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired Feb. 17, 2021.
A man is in jail after an early morning shooting that killed a woman in north Toledo Sunday.
Toledo police responded to a call of a person shot on the 3700 block of North Erie Street around 4:35 a.m., according to a press release. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Teresa Ratliff had been shot at least once. She was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Detectives responded to the incident and opened an investigation. Shaquan Brown, 26, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Lucas County Jail on a murder charge.
The suspect and the victim were acquaintances.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-111.
