FOSTORIA, Ohio — A 28-year-old man from Toledo was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder among other charges.

Police say Jeron Sutton has been charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability for an incident that occurred on the 200 block of W. Lytle St. last year.

On Oct. 19, 30-year-old Christopher Cavaness was murdered in a shooting at the residence on W. Lytle St.

Fostoria police say the Toledo Police Department was instrumental in locating and working with them to take Sutton into custody.

Police say while TPD officers attempted to arrest Sutton, he fled from officers through Toledo in a vehicle pursuit which ended when his vehicle got stuck in someone's yard.

Sutton then took off on foot before he was caught in the back yard of a home.

Sutton is being held in the Lucas County Jail and will be taken to Seneca County after an appearance in court.