Man charged with May shooting death at Spotlight Lounge

Darryl Lathan, who is already incarcerated at CCNO, was charged Friday. The May shooting happened in a 22-day window he had between a prior conviction and jail.

A 26-year-old was charged Friday with the shooting death of Armonte Rodgers earlier this year.

A murder warrant was issued Friday for Darryl Lathan, who is already incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on an unrelated charge. Rodgers was shot May 16 at the Spotlight Lounge on South Reynolds Road.

Rodgers later died at the hospital.

Lathan was already in CCNO for violating a court order after a previous drug charge conviction. Lathan was convicted of that violation on May 6, which was 10 days before the shooting death of Rodgers.

Lathan was given a stay on the beginning of his jail time for the drug conviction until May 24, meaning he allegedly killed Rodgers during the 22-day window he was given between conviction and jail.