A Toledo man is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly beating his daughter.

According to court records, Clifton Hayes III, 29, is reported to have slapped, strangled and threw around the victim.

His daughter allegedly suffered from significant facial bruises and petechiae was visible in her left eye and behind her left ear.

Hayes' official charge is "endangering children, administer corporal punishment or physically restrain in a cruel manner."

