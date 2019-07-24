TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was indicted Wednesday for aggravated murder and aggravated burglary related to a February homicide.

On Feb. 3, officers went to the 1900 block of Broadstone Road in west Toledo on a report of a person shot and found Benjamin Ward, 41, inside his home suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Ward died that same night at the hospital, according to police records.

Police said that as detectives investigated the incident, Willie Hall, 32 was developed as a suspect and was indicted Tuesday.

Hall was already in custody at the Lucas County Jail on other charges when he had his court date related to Ward's death.

There have been 20 homicides so far this year in Toledo compared to 27 this time last year. Police have arrested 19 people in connection to these deaths.