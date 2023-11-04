Man charged with sexually assaulting 80-year-old at Michigan rest stop Monday

Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said the 32-year-old man grabbed other men's genitals and sexually assaulted an 80-year-old before fleeing police.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A Detroit man has been charged with multiple crimes that happened at the Michigan Welcome Center in Monroe Township.

Police said they received calls Monday that a man was "grabbing several males by the genitals in the bathroom" at the rest stop "before physically attacking and sexually assaulting an 80-year-old man in the lobby and dragging him into the bathroom."

The 32-year-old man fled from police at the welcome center on I-75 and drove south into Ohio, where he then ran out of gas just north of I-280 and was arrested, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said witnesses and bystanders intervened, at which point the man ran on foot across the northbound lanes of I-75 to a car parked on the southbound median shoulder. He then fled responding deputies.

He was arrested in Ohio and lodged in the Lucas County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Michigan and arraignment in court on seven pending charges. He faces four felony charges: unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to great bodily harm less than murder, assault with intent to commit sexual contact and police officer fleeing. He also faces three misdemeanor charges of criminal sexual conduct.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 734-240-7530.

